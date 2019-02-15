ALEX JONES (Full Show) Sunday - 2/24/19
Sunday, February 24th: Venezuela Clashes Continue - Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro has destroyed several humanitarian aid trucks from Colombia, claiming the U.S. is trying to orchestrate a coup despite the fact interim president Juan Guaido has already been elected. Meanwhile, North Korea criticized the obstructionist Democrats ahead of Trump's second summit with Kim Jong-un, accusing them of "chilling the atmosphere." On today's show, we'll talk about how the media is determined to downplay the latest hate crime hoax by actor Jussie Smollett and diminish the importance of Trump's historic Vietnam Summit, so tune in to get the inside baseball
