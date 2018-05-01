New Gun Legislation: What You’re Not Being Told | Jim Rawles
Pending Federal gun bills (HR 8 and S 42) are about to change our nation forever, unless we act NOW. Already on the “FAST TRACK,” these bills are barreling forward without full disclosure or public awareness. Great losses of liberty, privacy, and constitutional rights hang in the balance. These liberties, once lost, may never be regained. Strangely, this imminent power grab is likely to create once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for particular hard asset investments as well. Jim Rawles, founder of SurvivalBlog.com, returns to Reluctant Preppers to expose this tectonic shift in our liberty landscape, and to share his prescient analysis of the unexpected perils and possibilities likely to emerge in the next days, weeks, and months.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment