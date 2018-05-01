Joe Rogan Avoids Prosecution For Bitcoin Pump And Dump Scheme
Alex Jones was offered millions of dollars to promote bitcoin, but he
followed his gut and refused the offer. Mike Adams joins Alex to reveal
how Joe Rogan is being protected from prosecution for FCC violations,
because he's a globalist insider.
