Network of Global Corporate Control -- Karen Hudes
The Banking Cartel has already lost. Reality is reality and we are living in a new reality without the Banking Cartel. All that remains is for us to realize where we are. We are all here in reality, watching the dominoes fall on the Banking Cartel. I say that the dominoes are falling, because the National War College's model was tested in 30 countries, in 275 cases, and has an accuracy over 90%. This model predicts that there is a coalition stronger than the Banking Cartel. After all the years I have been the lawyer for the world's wealth in the Global Debt Facility, I am able to remain calm in difficult situations because I know how much help I am gettting. I have answered questions from Andy (not his real name) and his group in this segment. Here is the first part of Andy's email: The newbies being introduced to the truth of the reality in which we live are probably astounded by that information and, hopefully, will be curious and intent on learning more details (both historically and currently) about what is really going on in the world and in their respective countries. It is up to all of us as individuals to follow through and delve further into the documents and information. It is my sincere hope that everyone does so and can further utilize that knowledge to contribute to the efforts of the Coalition for the Rule of Law and the implementation of the Global Currency Reset via the Global Debt Facility. For we are all in this together as you have pointed out to us on many occasions. So with that in mind, I'd like to submit the latest batch of questions everyone has for you, now that they are becoming better informed about how all this affects each and every one of us both in our everyday lives as well as for our respective countries, and the world itself, now and for the future.
