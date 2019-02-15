ALEX JONES (Full Show) Tuesday - 2/26/19

\
Tuesday, February 26th: Rat Returns - Reports are pouring in that President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is set to testify on Trump’s alleged criminal conduct since entering office. Also, nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan are facing off in the greatest military escalation the two nations have seen in decades. Today's in-studio guest is American Attorney Robert Barnes discussing his fight to help innocent Americans against the mainstream media. Also, syndicated radio host Mancow reveals the endgame of political correctness. Furthermore, grassroots director of Liberty Hangout Kaitlin Bennett explains her disturbing report revealing leftists who want to put Trump supporters in concentration camps. Call and tune in now!
