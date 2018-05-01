Trump Presides Over Bankruptcy of US - Jim Sinclair & Bill Holter
Financial writer Bill Holter and renowned gold and financial expert Jim Sinclair say the financial crash is here now. Holter says, “I think President Trump is going to preside over a bankruptcy. He’s gone through bankruptcies with his own companies and understands the process. That’s what this is. It’s the bankruptcy of the corporation of the United States.” In closing, Sinclair says, “The dollar standard is over. We were on a gold standard, and then poof, Nixon, and out. What has happened to the petro dollar? Poof, it’s out in comparison to what it was. What system is next? The marbles standard? Gold is going back . . . to a store house of value.”
