ALEX JONES (Full Show) Friday - 2/22/19
Friday, February 22nd: Venezuelan Chaos - One dead and multiple injured after Venezuelan troops “opened fire” on civilians allegedly trying to keep the Brazilian border open for aid. Russia is accusing the US of using aid deliveries as a “convenient pretext for conducting military action.” Today’s in-studio guests include founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his fight for the Constitution and Kyle Bidderman. Also, performance artist and #Gothright founder Martina Markota reveals how conservatives are being unjustly targeted by major banks. Furthermore, conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy draws powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan surge. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment