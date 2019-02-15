The Housing Market WILL CRASH - Debt, Rigged Markets & Control with Charlie Robinson
Josh Sigurdson talks with Charlie Robinson, author of 'The Octopus of Global Control' as well as the owner of Alter Luxury (showcased on the HGTV show 'Flip or Flop Las Vegas'). Charlie is without a doubt a free thinker who has put incredible effort into exposing the many problems that inevitably lead to the control of the populace. One of the many tentacles is without a doubt debt. With Charlie being so heavily involved in the real estate market, it's interesting to hear his take on the debt dependency as well as the massive bubbles brewing in the housing markets throughout the United States and elsewhere. Charlie talks about the many signs we are seeing that are so incredibly reminiscent of 2007 all over again and why the banks and governments benefit from the vast debt of the populace. We are seeing the return of collateralized debt obligations, mortgage backed securities, credit default swaps, subprime lending where thousands line up for the opportunity to go further into debt. But there ARE solutions! Charlie talks about ways around the debt based system and how to succeed. He also talks about writing his book 'The Octopus of Global Control' and his island development 'Pangea LTD" in Belize.
