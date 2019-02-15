Until There's Nothing Left for Them to Take | Lynette Zang (Feb 19, 2019)
"These 'crises' are better understood as controlled demolition." ~Lynette Zang With multiple financial pattern shifts signaling that we are on the precipice of the next collapse, a closer examination of recent financial crises reveals who the big losers are, who the big gainers are, and how the elite set up the inevitable transfer of wealth from the many to the few. Lynette Zhang, chief market analyst at ITM trading, returns to Reluctant Preppers to expose the telling findings of her latest research. Zang draws the parallels between this present moment in history vs.previous precipitous financial cliffs that we seem to be repeating. She also answers a number of hot-topic questions submitted by viewers in this highly-anticipated interview!
