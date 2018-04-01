Your Tax Dollars Pay For The Soros Subversion
As a nation we have reached a state of cultural subversion where full blown treason has become the norm.Judicial Watch has been sounding the alarm for some time now that your tax dollars are supporting our own demise. Whether its the forced acceptance of pedophilia. Or the domination of our political landscape by foreign interests. The moral and rational code of the United States is taking a beating. We have no other choice but to prosecute and reject this invasion of mental illness spearheaded by enemies of our republic like George Soros. Or find ourselves morphing into the madness as our Nation enters the point of no return.
Posted by Politico Cafe
