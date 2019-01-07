Benjamin Fulford Update January 7th 2019
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid next cabalist to be executed as military tribunals begin
The Bundy Ranch villain and traitor, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, is going to join John McCain and George Bush Sr. and be executed for treason, Pentagon sources say. Like McCain, Reid will officially die of cancer and be allowed, as condemned men are, the right to a few last words, the sources say. Reid chose to badmouth U.S. President Donald Trump. https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/1/2/1823124/-Terminally-Ill-Harry-Reid-Minces-No-Words-About-Himself-Nor-Donald-Trump?detail=emaildkre While senior public figures like Reid are being allowed to die “naturally,” others will be executed by lethal injection, Pentagon sources say. The sources also confirm that military tribunals have already begun and that military justice is swift. Meanwhile, the shutdown of the U.S. government, now entering its third week, is likely to lead to the declaration of martial law, the sources say. The unfolding scenario will see military intervention after unpaid prison guards and airport security walk off the job, while food stamp recipients start hunger riots. The U.S. military is fully funded for the next year, so there is no need to worry about a mutiny by unpaid soldiers, by the way.
