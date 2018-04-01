Mass Migration - A Long Planned Elite Manipulation - David Icke
The immigrants are taking all the jobs at lower wages. I had supported the refugee immigration before but not anymore because the companies are not hiring Canadian born. It is about immigrants earnings more money. Most of them send their money back home. I have grown to resent the policies in place. My family has been here several generations but since a massive influx of immigrants has been allowed, our society has gone downhill. It has not improved for the majority of working class people. The cost of living has gone up significantly but wages have not increased to match the cost of living. To add insult to injury, many of the immigrants are dishonest and disrespectful to the people that built up this country. The answer is fairness, better wages and being United to support all. Remember we once supported the immigrants but are sadly disappointed to be met with disrespect, hostility, more sexism, violence, drugs and a lack of sharing and communion. Thank God not everyone is like that but when we are divided and not supporting each other is when the drugs and violence take hold of our children.
Posted by Politico Cafe
