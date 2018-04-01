Vatican Insider: Palace Coup, Pope Frances to Be Stripped of Power w/ Kevin Annett
3 time Noble Peace Prize nominee and past ordained minister, Kevin Annett, rejoins the program to discuss how Vatican insiders have shared with him that a political coup is currently underway in the Vatican. He explains the factions of power and why Pope Frances has lost power. He describes what the process will look like and that ultimately, to the public, he will simply step down due to a made up reason. We also discuss the horrific practices of child trafficking and abuse in the church. You can see more of Kevin Annett and his work at http://MurderByDecree.com
