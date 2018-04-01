Roger Stone Arrested by Mueller
A longtime informal adviser to the President, Roger Stone, has been indicted by Mueller investigation and arrested. Stone was indicted by a Washington, D.C. grand jury on seven counts yesterday, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering, by a Grand Jury for the District of Columbia. FBI agents arrested Mr. Stone at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this morning before dawn. In a miraculous coincidence, at 5 am CNN cameras just happened to be stationed out Stone’s home. Stone is expected to appear in a federal courthouse later this morning. The 22-page indictment was just released by the New York Times and is fascinating reading. I’ll read just the first few pages and make some comments along the way:
Posted by Politico Cafe
