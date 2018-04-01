The Most Surprising LIE on Earth
What science teaches when it comes to origins, and our world has very dark connections to the occult and is more of a religion masquerading as the truth. It’s time for scientism to be exposed in a way that has never been done before. A very surprising documentary! This film is "Scientism Exposed 2" the anticipated follow-up documentary uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact.
Posted by Politico Cafe
