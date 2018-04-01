The Most Surprising LIE on Earth

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 What science teaches when it comes to origins, and our world has very dark connections to the occult and is more of a religion masquerading as the truth. It’s time for scientism to be exposed in a way that has never been done before. A very surprising documentary! This film is "Scientism Exposed 2" the anticipated follow-up documentary uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact.









