AI Finds Traces of Lost Species In Human DNA






 It appears even archaeologists aren’t safe from the 21st century takeover, after an artificially intelligent algorithm traced a previously unknown human species using DNA from present-day Asian people. The groundbreaking research, recently published in the journal Nature Communications, suggests the existence of a now-extinct mystery hominid interbred species of Neanderthals and Denisovans, and cross bred with ‘Out of Africa’ modern humans in Asia.












