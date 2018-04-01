The Government Shutdown Is Now Affecting National Security
Several airports along the East Coast are experiencing delays after “staffing issues” among air traffic controllers due to to the government shutdown. LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Philadelphia International Airport, and Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, are all operating with delays, according to the FAA’s status website. The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) had briefly halted flights entirely at LaGuardia, one of the busiest airports in the United States, Friday morning, although that notice has now been lifted.
