Stone Indictment, Trump Caves: No Wall & Massive HuffPost/Buzzfeed Layoffs
In the 12th episode of Flashback Friday we'll cover the Roger Stone indictment and give an update on the government shutdown and border wall. Also, we talk about the massive layoffs at HuffPost, Buzzfeed and Gannett. Later, a teachers assistant in Georgia, Irami Osei-Frimpong, said "killing white people" should not be a big deal and Kamala Harris honors Wakanda ahead of her 2020 presidential election campaign.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment