Structure Change Is Coming, Phase I Begins

The people economy is declining very rapidly right now, the MSM is
pushing their agenda calling for a recession during the elections. Trump
and the patriots already know the plan, they have planned for this.
There is a great restructuring coming to the central banks and to the
world, phase I has just begun, the President of the World Bank has
stepped down and Trump can replace this individual with someone else.
