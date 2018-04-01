What China hopes to gain from unprecedented lunar mission
China has become the first country to land a probe on the far side of the moon, in territory previously untouched. The move signals China’s intent to broaden space exploration for purposes of both military achievement and scientific discovery. Miles O’Brien explains to William Brangham how China established communication with this remote area, which is characterized by enormous lunar craters.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment