Roger Stone on Tucker Last Night

All of the ‘cabal’ members need to have every penny of their assets surveyed, and have liens of ‘notice of interest’ placed on them, so that once the USAG (if we ever get one) can prosecute and the court can require the estates of all the executed traitors go back to pay punitive damages to the victims of this horrific conspiracy.
