READY FOR THE HYPER INFLATIONARY GREAT DEPRESSION?
The economic slowdown is now global, and far more advanced than we
thought. With US national debt poised to surpass $22 Trillion this year,
what calamity lurks just around the corner? Lynette Zang believes it
may be a hyper inflationary depression from which no holder of fiat will
escape.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment