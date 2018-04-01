Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Peter Schiff : In Bear Markets Rallies Are Corrections








It's simple really. It sounds like Trump made a deal with China. We drop the tariffs, while China bails out the real estate market with a trillion dollars. It's weird how Peter missed that when it seems so obvious. What does China buy? Properties.﻿




