Prophecies & Predictions for 2019 - Nostradamus, Mark Taylor, Edgar Cayce, Baba Vanga
2019 has finally arrived and what better way to kick off the #newyear than seeing what predictions and prophecies were made by prophets from the past and present. On this episode we’ll talk about some predictions by names such as Nostradamus, Baba Vanga, Ingersoll Lockwood, Edgar Cayce, and Mark Taylor who have all gotten things right so far and predictions that said may happen in the near future mainly this year of 2019. Is Venus going to bring us a new form of energy? Will communism fall in China and bring about a new spiritual awareness to its people? Will Trump bring back the gold standard to our dollar? Or will the mainstream media all go bankrupt?
Posted by Politico Cafe
