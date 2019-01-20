NFOWARS ANCHOR DAVID KNIGHT HAS SUFFERED A SERIOUS HEART ATTACK, WILL UNDERGO SURGERY
Infowars anchor David Knight has suffered a massive heart attack, and is
scheduled to undergo serious surgery Monday morning. We ask that you
send your thoughts and prayers to David Knight and his family — thank
you! Also, Alex Jones breaks down the latest with Big Tech’s assault on
free speech and the left’s efforts to ram their radical agenda down
America’s throat.
