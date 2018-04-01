Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Peter Schiff blames democrats for coming recession






 Economists are in a state of dismay over what to expect from the economy in the coming year. With 2018, and especially the last month, marked with nothing but volatility the consensus is just more volatility and uncertainty. For more on this, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff joins Rick Sanchez to discuss.













