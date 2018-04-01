Peter Schiff blames democrats for coming recession
Economists are in a state of dismay over what to expect from the economy
in the coming year. With 2018, and especially the last month, marked
with nothing but volatility the consensus is just more volatility and
uncertainty. For more on this, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff
joins Rick Sanchez to discuss.
