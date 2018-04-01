911 Hackers Demand BITCOIN For Information…Let’s GIVE It To Them!
On New Year’s Eve hackers known as “The Dark Overlord” announced it had breached a law firm handling cases related to the September 11 attacks, and threatened to publicly release a large cache of related internal files unless their ransom demands were met. On Pastebin, The Dark Overlord said they had acquired 18,000 documents, many of which related to litigation around the 9/11 event. They included a link for a 10GB archive of files the cache of which is encrypted, but the hackers are threatening to release the relevant decryption keys, unlocking different sets of files at a time. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why we need to completely change our thinking on hackers as being thieves…to being people who should be rewarded for uncovering certain truths and for getting justice where justice is do!
