LOCUST STRIKE MECCA AND STRANGE WEATHER WORLDWIDE

The holiest site in Islam has been hit by a plague of locusts, forcing
cleaners into action to drive the insects out.
Footage shared on social media showed the insects swarming around the
Great Mosque in Mecca, which hosts millions of Muslim pilgrims every
year.
In one of the videos the insects can be seen clearly when the night sky
is illuminated by the lights of the mosque.
