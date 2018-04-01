Biblical "Lying Signs And Wonders" Happening NOW! (2019)
The sky, sun snd the clouds are all different than how they used to be. The sun used to be a nice orange/yellow colour, now its a horrible white kind of artificial looking colour, the clouds just look freaky as hell and some days and the whole sky can look evil too me. Could just be me but alot of the time there seems to be a evil creepy feeling in the whole atmosphere.
