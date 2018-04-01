Digging Deeper Into Davos And Inequality
Davos is still ongoing, but the world of finance doesn’t sleep! Anastasia Churkina has a special report on the Venezuela situation while Luca Visentini, the General Secretary ETUC European Trade Union Confederation talking to us about Oxfam reports, Davos, and more! Blockchain adaptation is gaining steam and could have a bright future according to Joe Duncan at least. And will precious metals shine bright or melt under the heat of economic forces? We’re talking to Todd Horwitz to find out!
