We Just Experienced An Event That Shows Americans Are Not Prepared

Initial jobless claim are lowest since 1969, everytime we have seen this we entered a recession, but this was not know until months or a year later when the government reports the official start of a recession. We just had our first indicator on how the American people are not prepared for any type of an event. It is time to protect yourself and family.
