David Icke Talks To Sputnik About Brexit - January 2019
The elites don’t want us to leave, it’s all joke, democracy is a joke. I’m so sick of the system, politics materialism, having to work to just survive. Homelessness on the increase, rich get richer the rest on hamster wheel...when will we all wake up and stand up
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment