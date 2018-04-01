China, Russia, Iran & N Korea Building Super EMP Bombs
Good morning, I’m still reporting on the destruction of the human race. Forget about the mindless assertion that the world will be destroyed in 12 years by global warming. 6th gen. warfare is just around the corner. According to Bill Gertz, the nation’s premier national security reporter, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are working on building powerful EMP – electro-magnetic pulse – bombs that could devastate the entire United States in a few seconds. Experts have been warning about the perils of an EMP attack for decades with little to no effect – at least to the known civilian electrical infrastructure. But despite the Gertz article in this morning’s Washington Free Beacon, the U.S. military has been hardening its critical infrastructure for over half a century. The Gertz article is based on a newly-released study by the now-defunct Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from EMP Attack. According to the study: "Nuclear EMP attack is part of the military doctrines, plans, and exercises of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran for a revolutionary new way of warfare against military forces and civilian critical infrastructures by cyber, sabotage, and EMP … called 6th Generation Warfare." 6th Gen. EMP warfare is a tantalizingly simple and cheap military equalizer against the larger, more sophisticated military powers. Why? They do not require accuracy. The weapons do not need a re-entry vehicle or heat shield because they are designed to explode so high above their targets that no traditional effects would be felt – except for one – no further electricity.
