Alert Russian TU-160 Bombers Intercepted By NORAD JETS Over Canada
Breaking: Canadian jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near North American coastline: NORAD U.S. Air Force and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to investigate suspected Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers entering the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone on January 26. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the United States Northern Command, an E-3 Sentry AWACS , two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors and two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet fighter jets from NORAD positively identified a two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers entering the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone on January 26. An E-3 AWACS, 2x F-22, 2x CF-18 fighter jets from NORAD positively identified 2x Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers entering the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone on January 26, 2019. Bombers remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign territory.
