Will Trump declare ‘national emergency’ to ban Huawei?
Amid a rallying stock market, the Trump administration is pondering an
executive action to ban US companies from using equipment made by
Chinese corporations Huawei and ZTE by invoking the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act. Such an action would require him to
declare a “national emergency.” Is it really that bad? Peter Schiff, CEO
of Pacific Capital, joins Steve Malzberg to discuss.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment