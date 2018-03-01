A DEN OF VIPERS

The stock market is bouncing back from its worst December in history, is
the bottom in - or are the banksters just flexing their muscle by
illustrating their ability to crash the markets or raise them at will?
Also, as the currency crisis spreads around the world, will precious
metals and Bitcoin be the story in 2019? Bob Kudla joins me to discuss.
