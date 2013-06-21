Venezuela: State of Disaster | The Big Story
The downfall of Venezuela serves as a modern-day macro tragedy. Once the richest nation in Latin America, Venezuela is now a broken economy enveloped in crime, corruption and hyperinflation. To tell the story, Brian Price works alongside legendary investor Jay Newman to produce a ground-breaking documentary that captures the contrast between millions of starving Venezuelans and the government officials who continue to thrive. Real Vision also explains how a surplus of commodities, from oil and gas to cocoa and coffee, have been squandered under the rule of former President Hugo Chavez and current President Nicolas Maduro. However, despite the dire state of affairs, hope comes in the form of potential outside investments once economic sanctions are lifted. Filmed in 2018 in New York and Caracas, Venezuela. Published October 31st, 2018 on Real Vision
Posted by Politico Cafe
