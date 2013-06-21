Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

North Korea says it will never denuclearize until the US eliminates 'nuclear threat'






 North Korea said it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States does first. "The proper definition of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is completely eliminating the American nuclear threat to North Korea before eliminating our nuclear capability."











