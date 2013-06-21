North Korea says it will never denuclearize until the US eliminates 'nuclear threat'
North Korea said it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons
unless the United States does first.
"The proper definition of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is
completely eliminating the American nuclear threat to North Korea before
eliminating our nuclear capability."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment