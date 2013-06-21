Putin Knows... Winter Is Here!
The dollar is getting old, sick, and weak, not collapsing. The dollar can get old, sick, and weak longer than my life. I too will get old, weak, sick, and die. The dollar is not collapsing, it is aging. The dollar does less and less as it ages losing 95% value since 1966. Gold is immortal as is silver, made in stars. Currencies get old, weak, and sick like all things born or created, natural and normal, to be expected. Water, food, sleep, friends are real wealth. A person who can eat when hungry and sleep when tired is truly wealthy. Protect yourself.
Posted by Politico Cafe
