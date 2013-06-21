Who's Behind Free Energy Disclosure? David Wilcock Exclusive Interview On EOW
Who is the solar power engineer genius behind the free energy generator and batteries that could be brought to your home in the near future? David Wilcock explains all on our part 3/3 in this exclusive interview where we dive deep into David’s prediction for 2019 and the future of #FreeEnergy, how the Deep State has infiltrated every aspect of our arts and culture, ancient structures on Mars, and why the cabal are afraid of people growing their innate spiritual nature. So hold on tight as we present you with this part 3 of 3 series episode with David Wilcock on Edge of Wonder.
