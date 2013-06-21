Alert U.S. NAVY Prepare To Confront Iran In The Arabian Sea
The nuclear powered John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group and the Essex Amphibious Ready Ground amphibious group engaged in joint training exercises in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 12. The U.S. Navy's Stennis and Essex groups were also supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, meant to support ground operations and help provide the basis of a political solution in Afghanistan. The John C. Stennis and the Essex also plan to conduct an in-flight refueling of an F-35 Lightning II from an F/A-18F Super Hornet, alongside other training.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment