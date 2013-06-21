PRESIDENT TRUMP IS LIKELY TO BE INDICTED "ON THE RADAR"
President Trump has set his trap. They are prey and to prideful to see it. Trump is 10 moves ahead. Look what's happened to anyone that has truly tried to take TRUMP down. He has it all. They are just exposing themselves more and more. Don't believe the polls People. PRESIDENT TRUMP is the most loved president of all time.
