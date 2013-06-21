Stealth Moves Behind The Scenes, Investigations, Control Moves To Senate
Mueller cannot find Russian collusion. Comey testifies behind closed doors and refuses to answer question or says he can't remember. Does admit dossier was not verified. House Chair Nadler will end investigation, Senate was the target. Trump nominates Barr, stealth move to put all eyes on Barr which will allow Whitaker to work behind the scenes. Clinton investigation moves forward. More countries decide not to sign UN migration deal. Trump makes changes using the Scaramucci Model.
