White Shoeboys Side With Communism
Has ten years really been long enough for Paulson, Gheitner, and Bernanke to emerge as the golden heroes of the mortgage crisis of 2008? The facts are. Hank Paulson's blind eye under the Goldman Sachs Treasury Secretary tenure failed to divert early on the mortgage lending that sent the economy into red alert. Instead Paulson allowed top executives on Wall Street to keep cashing in massive bonus checks, while blue collar Americans faced unemployment, their retirement savings, and their homes. Paulson, Gheitner, and Bernanke are in league with the Chinese Century model. And when and if the shit hits the fan. Globalists in our midst like Gheitner, Paulson, And Bernanke will side with Communism by default. Haven’t these globalists heard? Populism is rising worldwide. Regardless, it is obvious that the babbling white shoe boys who raided the tax paying citizens of the United States are the dysfunctional danger to this Country.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment