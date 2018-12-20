Guess who's back

It's incredible to me when these Leftist Democrat clowns talk of sensible laws it always means a diminishing of the Bill of Rights(our protection from the government)and absolutely no one calls them on it and frames it that way! Use the US Constitution to argue stupidissimos and call to the nation's attention that your opponent intends to circumnavigate it or nullify it altogether.Debates have sunk from non debates to meaningless emotion triggering soundbytes.
