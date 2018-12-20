Escaping the Global Banking Cartel

Expanding on an observation from his last talk, Andreas asks why we talk
so much about the cartels in drugs and oil, but rarely about one of the
largest cartels in the world: banking. He analyses recent
(unacknowledged) history with the 2008 financial crisis, the corrupt
revolving door with regulators, how kleptocracy is destroying democracy,
and why Bitcoin matters as an exit when voice is no longer an option.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment