French riots? Here's the reality MSM will not show you... and there's good reason.
People are not completely blocking the round abouts they are walking on the pelican crossing because in France if you have one foot on the pelican crossing cars have to let you cross so there are teams who don't stop walking on the pelicans but at some times or if there is a very exited driver they unblock and also time to time they unblock. In Paris it is different, as it is said on the video and many videos showing police officers wearing civilian clothes put a "gilet jaune" and infiltrate the crowd when they are recognise by the "gilets jaunes" they bouhou them they shout at them to leave at worse they get some eggs thrown at them because these offices are the one who start fires, baricades or window breaking. They are also some far right and far left who come just to provoc and fight and people know by whom they are paid. The riots in Paris are mainly provocked by the police for many reasons cameras all over the world are there the government want to show a bad picture but the big reason is that through the provocations they want a reactions by the people then Macron can call for martial law get the army all over France and the movement of "gilets jaunes" is stopped. This movement is not headed by no politics, no trade unions, it started by the people of France, other infos you noticed that it started since 17th November the retired and elderly people are on the round abouts every day of the week and in Paris only week end as people work during the week, this movement is supported by 80% of the population that's why there is little violence on the round abouts.Macron has yet not spoken, his minister of "interieur" has only lies every time his lips are moving. Just this saturday he proclaimed on tv that they are only 10 000 people demonstrating all over France and he had ordered 89 000 police offices and armered vehicules to contain the people majority demonstrating pacifically. People in Paris want to go to the Elysee Palace because it's there were Macron lives and because last summer he said on tv that after another cock up "affaire Benalla" he said he is the only person culpable for this cock up and anybody who want some explanations come to me therefore people want to speck to him, the coward has only grenades, bubber bullets, water cannons for answer. In time of austerity, him and his mother (sorry his wife) spend 500 000 euros to change the cutlery. People of France are finished with him with what he has done they want him gone with all the click, they want a new system where people are in charge and vote the laws. People are very much determine to stay throughout Christmas on the round abouts, they are ready, they have collected enougth wood, they erected and decorated the christmas trees, people are bringing and making food and drinks none stop. I'll go to say that this movement can rich Britain by next year specialy wuth this fudge Brexit. People are beginning to realise how much the MP's specialy the "remainers" have and are twistning the referendum vote of june 2016 by saying "people did not know what they were voting for" and Maybot coming on tv stating that her deal is a brexit deal when infact she is binding us to the EU without beeing able to leave unilateraly in other word we become slave to this dictature of Brussels, if we want to give a chance for future generations to build a union for the europeens we need to get out of this one which after 45 years we are seeing and feeling where it has taken us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment