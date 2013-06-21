Millennials Are Opting For Live In A Van, Rejecting Haggard American Dream Debt and Worry
Go ahead and research #VanLife and see for yourself the number of millennials who've eschewed and rejected the "Leave It to Beaver" American Dream hokum and opted for life in a van. Not the Chris Farley mocking reference, no. Freedom. Think Easy Rider meets Boxcar Willie meets (again) freedom and untethered neo-hippiedom with a great WiFi signal and a new perspective. Pay attention, these folks will be running the world next. Listen to their words. Wake up.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment