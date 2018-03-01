DEBT JUBILEE TO COLLAPSE ENTIRE STOCK MARKET!! GLOBAL POWERS PREPARING FOR WORLD WAR!
There's no delete button in bitcoin. No one has control of the network, and only you have control over your own coins. If the US government outlaws bitcoin or shuts down the entire internet, you can move to a more sane country and take your entire wealth with you in your own memory (with a wordlist backup). Try leaving the country with a suitcase full of gold and silver, they won't even let you do that no
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment