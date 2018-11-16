David Icke (November 16 2018) - We Are Being Invaded
Smart meters aren't compulsory but the energy companies like EDF just bully you and will try any which way to get in your house. They've even gone as far as saying they want to service my meter, then I presume they'd condemn my existing one. The Tories, pretending they are not a dictatorship, have told the companies they'll be fined if they don't put them in, but will not make them compulsory for the public. What I've noticed is the way everything is sanitised, for example toilet flushes in shops etc that you don't touch, this is a psychological ploy and associated with catching germs if you do touch. Together with the automatic doors etc, this has paved the way for the chip. We realised when the began chipping lost dogs in the early 1990s, and said it'll be us next.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment